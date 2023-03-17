 GDP growth pegged at 6.4%, per capita income to rise by 10.4% : The Tribune India

Budget session: Economic Survey

GDP growth pegged at 6.4%, per capita income to rise by 10.4%

4% unemployment rate lower than 4.1% national average

GDP growth pegged at 6.4%, per capita income to rise by 10.4%


Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, March 16

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who also holds the finance portfolio, tabled the Economic Survey Report for 2022-23 in the Vidhan Sabha today. The survey report pegged the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate for 2022-23 at 6.4 per cent compared to 7.6 per cent last year, a decline of 1.2 per cent.

According to advance estimates, the per capita income (PCI) at current prices is estimated at Rs 222,227 in 2022-23 against Rs 201,271 in 2021-22, indicating a growth of 10.4 per cent against 13.1 per cent in 2021-22. However, the PCI of the hill state is more than the national PCI for 2022-23 by Rs 51,607.

The GDP at current prices is estimated at Rs 195,404 crore in 2022-23 against Rs 176,269 crore last year, an increase of Rs 19,135 crore. The primary sector is likely to grow by 2 per cent at constant prices to Rs 16,717 crore from Rs 16,395 crore.

The state’s real GDP at constant prices in 2022-23 is estimated at Rs 134,576 crore against Rs 126,433 crore in 2021-22. The nominal GDP is expected to grow by 10.9 per cent compared to 13.5 per cent.

The secondary sector comprising manufacturing, electricity, gas and water supply and construction, is expected to register a growth of 7.2 per cent from Rs 56,408 crore in 2021-22 to Rs 60,444 crore in 2022-23. The services sector has registered a significant growth of 6.9 per cent in 2022-23. The advance estimates are for Rs 49,527 crore against Rs 46,350 crore in 2021-22.

One major bright spot in the survey report is a sharp increase in tourist arrivals from 56.37 lakh in 2021 to 150.99 lakh in 2022. The tourism sector was the worst hit due to the Covid breakout and tourist arrivals had fallen to 32.13 lakh in 2020.

The construction sector is expected to register the highest growth rate of 9.5 per cent in this financial year.

The industrial sector is expected to grow by 7.1 per cent while the national growth rate is 4.1 per cent. The manufacturing sector is expected to grow by 6.7 per cent.

The growth rate in the agriculture and allied sectors has declined to 2 per cent in 2022-23 from 4.9 per cent last year at constant prices. It also indicates that the unemployment rate of 4 per cent for all age groups in Himachal is lower than the national rate of 4.1 per cent. It is also lower than Uttarakhand (7.8 per cent), Punjab (6.4 per cent) and Haryana (9 per cent).

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Video: Punjabi actor Aman Dhaliwal stabbed at gym in US

2
Entertainment

Sara Ali Khan devours missi roti, paneer at dhaba in Chandigarh, explores Punjab on autorickshaw

3
Punjab

Students facing deportation from Canada: Jalandhar police locate office of travel agent who issued fake visa papers to over 700 students

4
Punjab

Lawrence Bishnoi interview not conducted from any Punjab jail: DGP Gaurav Yadav

5
J & K

Conman from Gujarat posing as 'Additional Director in PMO' arrested in Kashmir

6
World

US releases video of Russian jet dumping fuel on its drone in international airspace over Black Sea

7
Nation

'Is Jairam your nanny': BJP's swipe at Rahul Gandhi's slip; 'We don't use teleprompters', counters Cong gen secy

8
Nation

2 pilots killed as Army chopper crashes in Arunachal Pradesh

9
Nation

If Indian democracy was functioning, I'd be allowed to speak in Parliament today: Rahul on BJP attacks

10
Punjab

Court allows anticipatory bail to Parkash Singh Badal in Kotkapura police firing case

Don't Miss

View All
Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears
Science Technology

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition
Punjab

US-based theatre art expert preserving tales of Partition

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh’s ‘yellow turban’ draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally
Diaspora

'Hurtful' tweet on Canadian leader Jagmeet Singh's 'yellow turban' draws sharp reactions from Sikhs globally

Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI
Chandigarh

Organ donation: Teen gives lease of life to 4 at PGI

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit by March 31
Chandigarh

Apply for free rooftop solar power unit in Chandigarh by March 31

‘Plot to kill Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police
Punjab

‘Plan to kill singers Babbu Maan, Mankirt Aulakh was going on...’ Bambiha group associates reveal to Chandigarh Police

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record
Trending

Watch: Man with ‘40 pc lung capacity’ plays 14 musical instruments at one time, seeks Guinness World Record

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park
Diaspora

Police tell Rishi Sunak to put pet dog on leash in Hyde Park

Top News

11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic

11 big banks create US$ 30 billion rescue package for First Republic

First Republic serves a similar clientele as Silicon Valley ...

6 killed in major fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex

6 die in fire in Hyderabad multi-storey commercial complex

The 6 were found in an unconscious condition by firemen in a...

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: Sukhu govt's first budget today, new cess may be imposed

Himachal Pradesh LIVE Budget 2023: Sukhu govt's first budget today, new cess may be imposed

Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 5

Death toll in UP cold storage roof collapse rises to 8; CM sets up probe panel

The chief minister has announced an ex-gratia amount of Rs 2...

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears

Why TikTok's security risks keep raising fears and the reason why major countries are banning the app


Cities

View All

SI among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case

Sub-Inspector among two convicted in 30-year-old kidnapping case in Amritsar

400 more policemen to manage traffic in holy city

Snag leads to electricity outage on Heritage Street

Y20 consultation summit puts focus on AI-based research & sustainable farming

Start-up exhibition grabbing eyeballs

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Pb, Hry, UT give nod to MRTS for tricity, Metrolite on cards

Built Deep Complex road, locals deserve ‘chhittar’ if they still don’t vote for me: MP

Work on potholed Zirakpur road begins

Firm to get only 25% of parking lots until smart features implemented

P’kula prepares for G20 delegates’ visit on Mar 31

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Alternative road to decongest Delhi to be ready by October, says Gadkari

Bhalswa landfill site to be cleared by March ’24: Kejriwal

2 members of Irani gang held

Man opens fire at neighbour after losing case, held

Delhi Police arrest 9 for duping over 100 youths on pretext of offering them jobs in private airlines

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

Paddy straw on 7 acres destroyed

7 held for hooliganism in Lohian

Latifpura oustees gherao Improvement Trust office

Students allege rude behaviour by bus staff

Give details of sensitive poll stations: DC

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

Vertical garden project likely to complete soon

MLA held hostage at village

Eatery serves hookah, liquor to minors

Priest booked for sexual exploitation

Boy ends life, kin seek action against female friend

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

2 months on, civic body poll dates yet to be out

Varsity students, staff continue stir over grant

‘Faculty, admn to blame for Pbi varsity’s financial crisis’

Police drive against anti-social elements

Kisan Mela witnesses heavy footfall at Rauni