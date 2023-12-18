Gear up for Lok Sabha elections, Jagat Prakash Nadda to party cadre

Our Correspondent

Kullu, December 17

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda motivated the party workers in Kullu to gear up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections to ensure party victory on all four seats. Nadda arrived here yesterday and was accorded a warm welcome by the party members. He paid tribute to his aunt who recently passed away at her residence in Shastri Nagar in Kullu.

The president said that the workers ensured BJP’s victory in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. He said that the victory in three states was achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He said that now it is Himachal’s turn to show its strength in the Lok Sabha elections and capture all the four seats.

“I not only hope but have full confidence that I will get full support from Kullu district and Mandi parliamentary constituency. I hope everyone will come together for this,” He said.

The BJP chief discussed the activities of the party like the upcoming Lok Sabha elections with former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, former Minister Govind Singh Thakur, former MP Maheshwar Singh and other leaders.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut also reached Shastri Nagar to meet Nadda. The closed-door conversation for over one hour is raising speculations of Kangana contesting the elections from the Mandi parliamentary seat, although a few days ago Kangana had given a statement that she does not intend to contest the elections. There is also talk about Kangana being pitched in as the brand ambassador of the BJP during the parliamentary elections. Kangana is maintaining contact with all the big leaders of the BJP.

