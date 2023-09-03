Geological survey underway in landslide-hit areas: Harshwardhan Chauhan

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 2

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said today that in view of a large number of landslides occurring in the state this monsoon season, a geological survey of the affected areas was being conducted. After the survey report was submitted, an action plan would be prepared on a scientific basis to deal with such situations in future.

He said, “Himachal Pradesh is vulnerable to natural disasters such as earthquakes, landslides, floods and cloudbursts.” He visited various gram panchayats in the Dharampur Assembly constituency of Mandi district and met with flood-affected families. He was accompanied by Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar.

Chauhan said, “Many landslides have occurred in Dharampur and several houses have been completely damaged. The reasons for the landslides will be thoroughly investigated. Blasting and mining done by the NHAI and earlier by the ONGC in Dharampur as well as the lack of a proper drainage system on roads can be the reasons for the increased number of landslides.”

He said, “Himachal is at present going through terrible times perpetuated by the natural disaster. This is the worst devastation witnessed in the state in the past 50 years. During this crisis, the state government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is standing firmly with the affected people. The top priority of the state government is to provide timely relief and permanently rehabilitate the people affected by floods.”

He added, “The government is preparing a special action plan for the permanent rehabilitation of the affected families.”

