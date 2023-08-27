Geologists' advice on drainage system in McLeodganj ignored

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, August 26

Widespread devastation caused by heavy rain and flashfloods in the state has once again shifted focus to the need for a proper drainage system in McLeodganj that falls in the active sliding zone. The experts’ advice on having a proper drainage system in McLeodganj has till now been ignored.

Geologists of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) have blamed poor drainage and the absence of sewerage for the incidents of subsidence in McLeodganj hills. They have said that the upper crust of McLeodganj hills comprising loose soil and crushed stones is prone to landslides in the absence of proper drainage. Water seepage into the upper crust of the hills will make soil heavy and prone to landslides.

The geologists have said that leaking septic tanks and water pipes in the region are also responsible for landslides in McLeodganj.

AK Mahajan, a prominent geologist and professor at the CUHP, says that it is high time that the Kangra district administration makes an extensive plan for the creation of a proper drainage system in McLeodganj hills. “The number of buildings in McLeodganj is far more than the carrying capacity of hills. Hence if remedial measures are not taken, the town may also witness devastation as seen in other areas of the state,” he adds.

A scientific study conducted by Mahajan, who had earlier worked with the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology, has classified many areas in Dharamsala, including Tirah Lines, Barakoti, Kajlot, Jogiwara, Dhial, Gamru and Chohla, as active sliding zones. However, all these areas are thickly populated and have multi-storey buildings.

The geologists have warned that no construction should be allowed in active sliding zones of the town, as these can pose a threat to the lives and property of people.

The experts say that many buildings constructed in the active sliding zones are vulnerable. Mahajan’s study states that the main factors for McLeodganj areas becoming active sliding zones are geology, topography, high slope gradient and thick loose soil deposits made of clayey material mixed with non-uniform cobbles and blocks.

The study states that Dharamsala town is located between two major tectonic thrusts. These thrusts have developed a number of splays that cause a lot of tectonic movement in the area. Due to tectonic movement, rocks in Dharamsala are highly deformed, folded and fractured. The fracturing of rocks and the presence of loose material coupled with high seepage leads to very high landslide hazards.

