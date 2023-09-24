Geotagging of urban properties begins in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, September 23

The Una Municipal Committee (MC) today launched a project for geotagging of all public and private properties in the city to create a digital database for effective developmental planning.

MC Executive Officer Sandeep Kumar said drones were used to map the city and every building or facility would be given a geotag. The exercise would be followed by house-to-house visits by designated teams to collect information pertaining to ownership and land records. The digital database and maps would help in easy planning of development works and public conveniences, he added.

He said the Aryabhatta Geo Informatics and Space Application Centre, under the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science Technology and Environment, is helping all MCs in digital development planning and geotagging.

#Una