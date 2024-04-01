Our Correspondent

Palampur, March 31

The cultivation of geranium flowers is picking up pace due to the ideal climatic conditions in the hill state. Even during the winter season, its cultivation has proved to be successful. In the snow-bound areas of the state, geranium flowers can be grown easily with a high temperature during the day . So far, only a few private nurseries in the state have introduced this flower.

Medicinal flowers Geraniums flowers were first grown in South Africa and are commonly grown as annuals or perennials.

They are valued for their ornamental beauty and are commonly grown in pots and hanging baskets. These flowers are widely used in floral arrangements and for decorative purposes.

They come in different varieties of colours and have five petals that are arranged in a circular pattern.

In addition to their aesthetic value, germanium flowers have also been used in traditional medicine to treat a various health conditions such as respiratory problems, skin issues, and menstrual cramps.

Geranium flowers are also known for their insect-repellent properties.

However, premier institutions like Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University and CSIR Institute of Himalayan Bio-Technology are yet to take up the commercial cultivation of geranium in the state.

A local grower, who has planted different varieties of geranium flowers at her house on the outskirts of Palampur, said the plant prefers moderate temperatures and can tolerate some heat, but extreme heat or cold can be detrimental to its growth. She said she converted the kitchen waste of her house into compost and used it for growing geranium, which proved to be a big success. She said the best time to plant geraniums in the state was after the monsoon season — September to March — when the weather is warm and humid. During this time, soil is generally moist and provides a good environment for geraniums to establish their roots. She added that geraniums require at least six hours of sunlight per day, so it should be planted in a location that receives ample sunlight. However, in areas with extreme hot conditions, flowers should be planted in a location that receives some shade. Geraniums also require a well-draining soil that is rich in organic matter — such as compost or manure. The plants do not grow well in waterlogged or heavy soil, as this leads to root rot and other diseases. Geraniums are a popular and versatile flowering plant that belongs to the family Geraniaceae. These flowers were first grown in South Africa and are commonly grown as annuals or perennials in gardens around the world. Geranium flowers come in different varieties of colours, including white, pink, red, orange, blue and purple, and have five petals that are arranged in a circular pattern.

