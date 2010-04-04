Get 95% subsidy for pig unit under Himachal government scheme

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 27

In order to provide an alternate option of livelihood, the state government is implementing the Rural Backyard Pig Development Scheme. Under the scheme, pig breeders would be provided with pig units of three high-yielding young female pigs and one male pig at 95 per cent subsidy and the beneficiary would bear only five per cent of the cost.

It is a centrally-sponsored scheme with 90 per cent share of the Centre and five per cent state share. Under the scheme, landless, small and marginal farmers of the state, belonging to all categories are eligible to avail benefits of the scheme, said a spokesperson of the state government here today.

However, preference would be given to farmers belonging to below poverty line (BPL) families, unemployed Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, women and general category persons and at least 30 per cent beneficiaries will be women.

Further, preference will be given to families with no member employed in the government sector and persons or farmers who have built their own pig sheds or built under MGNREGA.

Under the scheme, pig units are arranged from neighbouring states. Eligible farmers can submit their demand through Veterinary Officers and the beneficiaries are selected on a first come first serve basis.

According to the 20th Livestock census concluded in 2019, there were 2,124 pigs in the state in 2019-20. A target to set up 1,995 pig units with an expenditure of Rs 397.95 lakh was set for 2021-22 and the work for the same is under progress, said the spokesperson.

Livestock breeding plays an important role in sustainability of the economy and the state government has also urged people involved in livestock breeding to adopt pig rearing as an alternate livelihood option. Pig rearing is a lucrative business as pig meat (pork) which is a source of protein is in demand in the nation as well as abroad. Pigs are prolific breeders. Moreover, pig fat, skin, hair and bones are used to make luxury items.

