Get learner’s licence at home in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, May 5

The Kangra administration has implemented a first-of-its-kind project to provide faceless and contactless learner’s licence to the people of Dharamsala.

Kangra Deputy Commissioner (DC) Nipun Jindal said the project has been implemented to minimise the footfall of citizens to the regional licencing authority (RLA) and regional transport officer (RTO). The new service will be available to people who need not physically make the rounds of offices, he added.

Under new the system, the applicant applies for the licence with Aadhaar-based authentication. Mandatory fields, including name, address and photograph, are fetched from the Aadhaar portal. Thereafter, the person concerned would upload his or her signature and pay the requisite fee via the online mode, the DC said.

AI-based face authentication of the applicant will be initiated before the actual test begins. He said that the actual test process would start only if the image of the face available in the application form (as per the Aadhaar record) matches with the applicant’s face appearing for the test.

The feature will reduce pressure on RLA/RTO offices as applicants need not require standing in queue for tests at the office. It will help in saving the precious time of candidates, who earlier have to stand in long queues for getting their licence. Further, the infrastructure and human resources cost would reduce drastically as no learner’s test would be conducted at the RLA office for those who have applied using Aadhaar based authentication, he said.

Jindal said, “If any user wants to change their address other than Aadhaar, then the application shall be considered as non-faceless and applicant has to visit the RLA office for the verification of document.”

Steps to be followed