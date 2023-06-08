Get Nerchowk road upgraded, says Pratibha

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 7

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today asked PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh to get the Nerchowk-Ratti-Kalkhar road in Mandi district upgraded under the Central Road Fund scheme. She also wrote a letter to her minister son in this regard.

Pratibha, who is also Mandi MP, said, “This road provides connectivity to the Mandi Sadar, Balh and Sarkaghat Assembly constituencies in the district. It is in a poor condition due to the lack of upkeep and maintenance.”

She asked Vikramaditya to take up the matter with the Central Government for the allocation of funds.

Pratibha said, “I will also take up the issue with Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari for the sanction of funds.” The PWD has prepared a detailed project report of Rs 38 crore for the road upgrade.