Get Prajwal Revanna back to India: Women’s body

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 17

The Akhil Bharatiya Janvadi Mahila Samiti on Thursday staged a protest against the crimes against women and cases of rapes and sexual exploitation of women being reported across the country, demanding stern action against the culprits.

A delegation of the body gathered outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, raising slogans.

During the protest, samiti state secretary Falma Chauhan said over the last decade, cases of rapes and violence against women had increased all over the country.

The samiti demands that whoever is involved in such crimes should not be granted bail and should be given the harshest punishment, added the secretary.

“The Central Government should also bring Prajwal Revanna back to the country as soon as possible and give the harshest punishment to him,” she said.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Prajwal Revanna #Shimla