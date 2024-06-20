Get tested and spread awareness about HIV: Chamba doc to public

Chamba, June 19
The Health and Family Welfare Department, in collaboration with the AIDS Control Society, Chamba, organised a one-day training camp on HIV/AIDS for healthcare workers of the district on Wednesday. The camp was chaired by Chief Medical Officer Dr Vishal Mahajan. Dr Mahajan discussed the work being carried out by the AIDS Control Society of Chamba.
HIV/AIDS was an incurable disease and awareness was the only means of prevention, he said, providing information about the symptoms, prevention methods and transmission of the illness.
District AIDS Programme Officer Dr Harit Puri highlighted the importance of regular health check-ups for everyone.
He encouraged individuals to voluntarily get tested for HIV, noting that HIV testing for pregnant women is conducted free of cost. Free HIV testing is available at ICTC centres in Chamba, Bharmour, Kihar and Chowari, with all information kept confidential by the department. Dr Puri said anyone seeking information about HIV can call 1097, a toll-free number issued by the Government of India’s AIDS Control Society, at any time. He provided detailed information about the HIV Act (2017) and urged everyone to fulfill their duty towards society by spreading awareness about HIV and encouraging testing.
