Ghandal bridge reopens for traffic movement in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 21

The damaged Bailey bridge on the National Highway 205, near Ghandal in Shimla, has been opened to the movement of all vehicles weighing less than 20 tons.

Landslide threat at Dhalli-Sanjauli tunnel Vehicular movement was stopped for a while through the old Dhalli-Sanjauli tunnel Friday afternoon after soil and debris started rolling down the slope.

Later, the traffic was restored after steel sheets were placed in the slope to stop the debris rolling down to the road.

If the erosion continues, a couple of houses built on the slope could come under threat.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla Aditya Negi ordered the restoration of vehicular traffic through this bridge here today. The DC said that only one vehicle will cross the bridge at a time, maintaining a maximum speed of 10 km/hour. As for the vehicles weighing more than 20 tons, they will have to follow the diversions.

While vehicles coming to Shimla will take Bangora (NH205)-Kalihatti-Nalhatti-Haridevi-Ghanahatti (NH 205) diversion, the outgoing vehicles will use Ghanahatti (NH-205) Rugra-Kohbag-Shalaghat-Galog (NH-205) route. The decision to throw open the bridge for traffic was taken following the clearance from the PWD.

The base of the Bailey bridge had suffered substantial damage due to the incessant rain last week. As a safety measure, the bridge was closed for vehicular movement on July 12 and the work to restore it had been going on since then.

