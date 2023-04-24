 Ghost of OPS, apathy to growers may hurt BJP : The Tribune India

Ghost of OPS, apathy to growers may hurt BJP

Photo for representation. File photo



KS Tomar

The apathy towards apple growers coupled with the rejection of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) demand of employees by the previous Jai Ram Government had dealt a body blow to BJP’s ambitious Mission Repeat’ project during the November 2022 Assembly polls which may cast a shadow over the outcome of the Shimla municipal corporation polls as anger still persists against the BJP.

The reason is simple. New Congress government has fulfilled its topmost election manifesto promise by accepting the OPS demand which has been restored from April, 2023 and an allocation of Rs 1,000 crore made in the budget. Experts feel that the employees have not yet forgiven the BJP for humiliating them and are grateful to the Congress government for honoring the commitment of the OPS.

Sukhu counting on apple growers

  • Sukhu expressed confidence about the support of apple growers who will be benefited from new budgetary proposals
  • He has assured all grievances will be redressed on a regular basis unlike the BJP government which forced them to organise demonstrations due to non-acceptance of their demands
  • Pratibha Singh felt achievements of three months of the Congress government will be highlighted which will benefit people

Apple growers’ grievances will be addressed through New Horticulture Policy which forms part of the annual budget and emphasis may be given on having constant dialogue with fruit growers which had been completely missing during the BJP regime. It is a hard fact that upper Shimla residents have got substantial presence in 26 out of 34 wards and they will play a significant role.

Despite riding high on the crest of victory in the state Assembly polls, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and state Congress president Pratibha Singh will have to deliver in the Shimla MC polls to keep high morale of the party workers intact. Outcome of the MC polls assumes a lot of significance as it will have its direct bearing on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Sukhu expressed confidence about the support of apple growers who will be benefited from new budgetary proposals and all grievances will be redressed on a regular basis unlike the BJP government which forced them to organise demonstrations in the capital due to non-acceptance of their demands.

The BJP will have to neutralise anti-incumbency factor which may come into play in the MC elections as it ruled the corporation for five years. It will be a ‘do or die’ battle for the BJP and the RSS. A victory is badly needed to give a fillip to the sagging morale of party leaders and workers who are yet to recover from the shock of humiliating defeat in the Assembly elections.

The BJP high command had refrained from taking any action against Jai Ram Thakur and preferred to put its weight behind him to ensure his election as an opposition leader. Similarly, Kashyap escaped axe despite the BJP defeat in the Assembly polls. Finally, the BJP has been running away from the MC polls on illogical pretext as it was scared of defeat prior to assembly elections but now ‘escape route’ is not available.

Experts say high command may feel let down if the state BJP fails to stop Congress from snatching power in MC polls. BJP leaders are at the receiving end over the OPS issue and apathy shown to apple growers by the previous Jai Ram government.

Observers say AAP, which is contesting 21 seats, may act as ‘vote cutter’ for the Congress as well as the BJP but impact may not be substantial. Communists are also trying their luck in four wards.

(Writer is political analyst based in Shimla)

