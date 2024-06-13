Ghumarwin students excel in medical entrance exam

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 12

As many as 43 students of Minerva Educational and Coaching Institute, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur district scored more than 600 out of total 720 marks in the NEET-UG (2024) exam, while 78 students scored more than 550 marks. Institute topper Rahul Chandel scored 681 marks, followed by Sakshi, who scored 680 marks. Founder and convener of Minerva Institutes Parvesh Chandel and Rakesh Chandel congratulated all the students as well as their parents and guardians, and thanked the teachers and staff members of the institute and all the stakeholders for their contribution to the students’ success.

