Ghumarwin students shine in JEE Main

Shimla, April 27
The JEE Main exam this year was qualified by 61 students of Minerva Senior Secondary School and Minerva Study Circle, Ghumarwin, in Bilaspur district.
The qualified students will now showcase their acumen in the JEE advance examinations. This is the first occasion in the history of the institute where more than 50 students qualified for the JEE Advance examination.
Minerva Institutions convener Parvesh Chandel and Rakesh Chandel congratulated all the students and their parents, and thanked the teachers and other staff the achievement.
Chandel said for next year’s JEE examination, preparation in the ‘regular’ and ‘warrior’ batches had already started in order to ensure that more and more students get the opportunity to excel in the JEE exams.
