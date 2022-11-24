Girl dies after taking deworming medicine in Kangra district

ANI

Dharamsala, November 23

A three-year-old girl died after consuming a dose of deworming medicine on National Deworming Day in Kangra district, said officials on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on November 21, celebrated as National Deworming Day.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal ordered a magisterial inquiry after the incident came to light.

Nipun Jindal said, “The preliminary report that we received from the health authorities says that when the dose was given to the child, instead of digesting it into the food pipe, the child aspirated it and the medicine went into the windpipe and the child died due to choking. Apart from this preliminary report, we have also ordered a third party magisterial inquiry assigned to the SDM, Palampur. We have also instructed him to complete the inquiry as soon as possible so that the real cause can be revealed.” Further details are awaited.