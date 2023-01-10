Girl forges document for MBBS seat in Chamba college, suspended

Tribune News Service

Mandi, January 9

A first-year MBBS student of Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College and Hospital, Chamba, allegedly produced a forged document to secure admission.

The matter came to light after around two months, when the college authorities were uploading documents of 120 first-year MBBS students on the National Medical Council’s portal.

According to college Principal Pankaj Gupta, “The college authorities had uploaded details of 119 students successfully, but the details of one girl student could not be uploaded.”

240 marks in NEET The accused had secured only 240 marks in NEET, but she tempered with the document to show 530 marks. On the basis of that forged document, Atal Medical Research University (AMRU), Mandi, allotted her an MBBS seat at Chamba medical college. —Pankaj Gupta, Principal of Chamba Medical College

“During the investigation, it was found that the accused had secured only 240 marks in NEET, but she tempered with the document to show 530 marks. On the basis of that forged document, Atal Medical Research University (AMRU), Mandi, allotted an MBBS seat to her at Chamba medical college. The forgery could not be detected even by a screening committee of the college that checked her documents later on,” he said.

“We informed the police after the matter came to our notice yesterday. The police are now investigating the case and we have suspended the admission of that girl student with immediate effect,” he added.

AMRU Registrar Amar Negi said the university had checked her NEET roll number and score during the counselling. On the basis of details, the university allotted her a seat at Chamba medical college.

