Girls educated about cyber frauds

Government Senior Secondary School, Jandru, orgainsed a seminar on cybercrime for girl students. Cybercrime forensic expert Astha Thakur educated the girls about cyber financial frauds, child pornography and crime pertaining to sex and child abuse.

79 sit for campus placement drive

The 5-star chain of hotel Seven Seas offered organised a campus placement drive for the students of Hotel Management Institute, Hamirpur, in the first round of campus placement. Of the 79 students who participated, 40 qualified for the second round.

National science day celebrations

As part of the National Science Day celebrations, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, organised various competitions for students. Students from government schools of Shamrod, Dharja, Gaura and Kotho participated in the event.

ABVP protests delay in results

The ABVP gheraoed the office of the Controller of Examination, HPU, while protesting the delay in the declaration of results. The ABVP said the PG exams were held in September last year, but results had not been declared even after five months.