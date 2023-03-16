Girls must be told difference between good, bad touch: SP

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 15

“Societies across the world need to change their outlook towards women and more efforts are required in India as well,” said SP Dr Akriti Sharma.

She said this today at a function organised to mark International Women’s Day at the College of Horticulture and Forestry, Neri near here, today.

The SP said it was unfortunate that even after 75 years of Independence, crimes against women were on the rise. She laid stress on telling young girls the difference between ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’, besides educating girls to stop child abuse.

College Dean Dr Som Dev Sharma said women should be aware of their rights and they should face challenges with courage.

Dr Monica Sharma, Dr Reena Kumari and Dr Yashashvi Thakur also addressed the gathering.