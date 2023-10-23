Girls of SAI sports centre excel in hockey, judo

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, October 22

The women’s team of the SAI sports centre emerged victorious in the district-level judo and hockey championships that concluded here today. They defeated the district hockey team 6-0 to grab the trophy. The championships were organised under the Khelo India programme.

In the judo championship, the SAI girls grabbed gold medals in all the major categories. Gold medals were won by Shilpa (63 kg), Deeksha (plus 64 kg), Kavita (40 kg), Shruti (44 kg), Sandali (52 kg), Arpita (57 kg) and Poonam (48 kg). In the sub-junior championship, Priya, Niharika and Akansha from Uhal, won gold medals in the 28 kg, 32 kg and 36 kg categories, respectively. Ankita and Arshita of SAI won gold medals in the 44 kg and 48 kg categories, respectively. While Sunita and Shagun of Kangoo bagged gold medals in the 40 kg and the plus 52 kg categories. In the 52 kg category, Shivani of Didwin, won the gold medal.

Judo coach Divya Sharma, former Olympian, gave away the prizes to the medallists. She said players in the region are naturally fit and have a great potential to excel in sports.

MLA Ashish Sharma gave away the prizes to the winners of the hockey event. He said the district has produced great hockey players who have done well at the national and international level. Arjuna Award-winner hockey player and coach Romesh Pathania and other former players were also present at the event.

#Hamirpur #Hockey