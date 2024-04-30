Girls outshine boys in Class 12 exam

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, April 29

Girls have bagged top positions in the arts, science and commerce streams in the Class XII examination of the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBSE), the result of which was declared today.

7 Chamba students make it to Class XII toppers’ list | Five Una students in top 10 | Neha from trans-Giri area of Sirmaur shines | Kamakshi, Chhaya bag joint honours

In the arts and science streams, students from private schools dominated top positions, while students from government schools led the pack in the commerce stream.

The overall pass percentage stood at 73.76.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said 41 students were placed in the merit list of top 10, including 30 girls and 11 boys. Ten students from government institutions and 31 from private schools found a place in the top 10, he added.

In the arts stream, Arshita of DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, topped the exam by scoring 490 out of 500 marks. Shivangi Sharma from Himalayan Public Senior Secondary School, Paprola, in Baijnath area of Kangra district bagged second position by scoring 487 marks, while Shalini from Government Senior Secondary School, Nadaun, in Hamirpur district got third spot with 486 marks.

In the science stream, Kamakshi Sharma of Bharti Vidyapeeth Public Senior Secondary School in Baijnath area and Chhaya Chauhan from Snowar Valley Public School, Bajaura, in Kullu district stood joint toppers by scoring 494/500 marks. The second spot in the science stream was bagged by Shruti Sharma from SD Public School, Hamirpur. She scored 492/500 marks. The third spot was shared by Angel from Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, in Bilaspur district and Piyush Kumar from Him Academy Public School, Hiranagar, in Hamirpur district by scoring 491/500 marks.

In the commerce stream, Shavya from Government Senior Secondary School, Jassur, in Kangra district topped the exam by scoring 490/500 marks. The second position was bagged by Gurpreet Kaur from Government SM Model Senior Secondary School, Indora, in Kangra district by scoring 488/500 marks.

The third spot was jointly bagged by Divyansh Aggarwal of Adharsh Vidya Niketan Senior Secondary School, Nahan, in Sirmaur district and Isha Thakur DAV Senior Secondary School, Una, by scoring 487/500 marks.

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar said the result had been declared almost a month earlier this time compared to the last year. He added that employees of the board deserved praise as despite staff shortage, they prepared the result in a record time.

The Board completed the evaluation of answer sheets in a record time of 25 days, Kanwar said.

The Education Secretary said from this year, the Board was going to make the certificates available to the students through DigiLocker, so they do not face hassle while taking admission to the next class.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Dharamsala