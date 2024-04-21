Give another term to Modi: Anurag in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, April 20

BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat Anurag Thakur today inaugurated the Sujanpur Block office of the party in Hamirpur district. He said that the new office would help in better coordination among party workers for campaigning during the Lok Sabha election and the Sujanpur byelection. Rajinder Rana, BJP candidate for the Sujanpur Assembly byelection, was also present on the occasion.

Later, the Union Minister addressed a meeting of the BJP Block Mahila Morcha at the Kala Kendra Bhawan in Sujanpur. He said that during the past 10 years, from a country struggling on the financial front, India had grown to become the world’s fifth largest economy and the third country globally as regards new start-ups under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He appealed to people to give another five-year term to the BJP to help India become the third largest economy in the world.

Anurag said that in the past 10 years, 25 crore poor people in the country had been lifted above the poverty line. He added that in the next five years, the Narendra Modi government had given the guarantee to provide these families with better opportunities for their socio-economic uplift. The Modi government would help two crore additional women to become ‘Lakhpati Didis’.

He said that in the past 10 years, four crore families living below the poverty line were provided funds for the construction of brick masonry houses and in the next five years, three crore more such houses would be built to provide shelter to vulnerable sections of society. He added that in the third term, the Narendra Modi government would provide free health care to people above 70 years of age and free ration to those above 80 years of age.

Anurag later addressed a meeting of the BJP Scheduled Caste Morcha of the Bhoranj block at Dhamrol village. Asked about the Congress allegation that the BJP was insulting the Indian Constitution, he said that the Central Government had decided to observe Samvidhan Divas and a public holiday had been declared on the birth anniversary of Dr BR Ambedkar. He added that the Central Government had always respected the Constitution and Ambedkar.

Anurag said that the Congress, which remained in power for long years, had not only amended the Constitution 62 times but also ensured Dr Ambedkar’s defeat in the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress had repeatedly insulted Ambedkar, he alleged.

