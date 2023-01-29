Give liberal funds for Electric Vehicles sector: Himachal CM to NABARD

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 28

The state government has urged the National Agriculture Bank for Rural Development (NABARD) to provide it liberal financial assistance in the electric mobility sector. The move aims towards achieving the goal of making Himachal Pradesh a ‘green energy state’ by 2025.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of senior officers of NABARD here yesterday, said, “The state government is focusing on shifting from diesel vehicles to electric vehicles (EVs) in a phased manner to reduce carbon emissions.”

He said that the government would submit a concept paper regarding this to NABARD within a week and subsequently prepare a detailed project report. Switching to electric vehicles would mitigate climate change, making Himachal a green state. This would increase the influx of tourists, he added. He said that NABARD should provide generous financial assistance in building schools, marketing infrastructure and food processing units.