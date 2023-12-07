Give loans at low rates for welfare schemes, Himachal CM Sukhu urges banks

Shimla, December 6
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged banks to provide loans at concessional interest rates for public welfare schemes of the government so that more people could avail benefits of the schemes.
He was presiding over a meeting with representatives from public sector, co-operative and private banks here today. Representatives from 27 different banks participated in the meeting.
“In order to provide self-employment opportunities to the youth, the state government has initiated the first phase of Rs 680 crore Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme, under which 50 per cent of subsidy is being provided on the purchase of e-taxi,” he said. These e-taxis will be attached with government offices so as to provide self-employment with a fixed income, he said.
