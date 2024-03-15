Glaucoma day observed at AIIMS-Bilaspur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 14

The Department of Ophthalmology observed World Glaucoma Day yesterday in the OPD Block of AIIMS, Bilaspur, as a part of campaign to raise awareness among public regarding the disease. The World Glaucoma week is observed across the globe in the second week of March by conducting various awareness activities.

An AIIMS spokesperson said the awareness week was being observed from March 10 to 16, with the theme of ‘Uniting for a Glaucoma Free World’ this year. The focus was on making people aware about this disease that leads to irreversible blindness if left untreated. “Being asymptomatic in majority of the cases, it goes undetected,” said the spokesperson.

On this occasion, the MBBS students performed an innovative and informative street play, highlighting the risk factors of glaucoma and ideal way of putting eye drops.

#AIIMS #Bilaspur #Shimla