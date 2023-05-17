Glenmark steps up probe into counterfeiting of drugs under its brand name

Solan, May 17
Taking note of seizure of unauthorisedly produced Telma-H tablets, a popular blood pressure control medicine, from Aclime Formulations at Thana village in Baddi, Glenmark has stepped up its investigations.
Since Telma-H tablet is the brand name used by Glenmark, the company is closely coordinating with the drug control administration at Baddi to curb its unauthorised manufacturing and sales.
Notably,301 tablets of Telma-H tablet were recovered from Aclime Formulations at Thana village in Baddi in September. Aclime Formulation had manufactured it unauthorisedly without any license from Glenmark Pharma. A spokesperson for Glenmark Pharma said, “Drug counterfeiting is a major concern for the industry and Glenmark strongly condemns it. Patient safety is paramount to us and we pride ourselves in delivering the highest quality medicines. In that respect, we are closely working with the local government authorities to address this counterfeiting menace. Additionally, we have proactively taken the necessary measures, which include engaging an external agency to investigate the presence of our counterfeit drugs across the country.”
