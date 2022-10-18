Global Career Fair 2022 at Sanawar

The Lawrence School, Sanawar, in association with Uniwizard Career Fairs, organised The Global Career Fair 2022 for the students of Class IX, X, XI and XII on its premises on Monday. More than 400 students interacted with the representatives from 40 universities from several countries, including Australia, Canada, Dubai, India, Scotland, Switzerland, UK and the USA. Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon said, “It is very important to be informed before we make our career choices. I am happy that representatives from 40 highly ranked universities have gathered here to help you find the best university for yourself.”

Inter-school debate at Bishop Cotton

The 25th Rev Dr Samuel Slater Inter-School Debates, 2022, began with eight simultaneous debates taking place at various venues at the Bishop Cotton School (BCS) in Shimla. Debates were held on topics ranging from ‘Parents should be allowed to install spyware on their children’s electronic devices’ to ‘We will never achieve world peace’. The most competitive debates of the day were held between the teams of The Doon School; Welham Boys’, Dehradun; The Lawrence School, Sanawar; Mayo College, Ajmer; and BCS.

Aspire Shimla felicitates students

Aspire, Shimla, felicitated students, who qualified Brain of Himachal exam, which was conducted at nine districts in the state. Urban Development Minister Suresh Bhardwaj was the chief guest at the prize distribution ceremony that took place at the HPU auditorium. Matri Sharma, student of Class VIII from Convent of Jesus and Mary, Chelsea, Shimla, secured the top position and bagged cash prize of Rs 1 lakh . The second position was secured by Amrit Kaushal, a student of Class XI of JCB School, Shimla and was awarded Rs 51,000. Vishuda Sood from JCB school, who finished third, won Rs 21,000. Academy Director Yogender Meena congratulated these students.

