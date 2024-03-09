Global hackathon event begins at NIT-Hamirpur

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, March 8

National-level ‘Global Hackathon Electrothon 6.0’ was inaugurated by the Director of National Institute of Technology (NIT), Professor HM Suryavanshi, here today. The event was an initiative of the Electronics and Communication Engineering Department (ECE) at NIT.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof HM Suryavanshi said this hackathon would not only increase the motivation among students, but would also help in understanding their potential and passion for the emerging subject. He said the event was being organised in collaboration with the ‘Society for Promotion of Electronics Culture’ (SPEC) and Major League Hacking (MLH).

He added that the hackathon would be on six topics, including health care, data security and block chain, climate emergency, education technology, food technology and open innovation. The director said over 400 participants from across the country were participating in the event and multinational companies like Jogate, Git-Hub, Orcase, Polygon and DevFolio were also involved in this programme.

Head of Department (ECE) Dr Ashwani Rana said this event was a platform that gives students an opportunity to dream and find technical solutions to the day-to-day problems. He said the winners would be awarded with cash prizes.

Registrar Archana Santosh Nanoti, Dean Student Welfare Ashok Kumar, Dr Sandeep Kumar Singh, Bucheti Naga Padmini, Anirudh Attri and other faculty members were also present on the occasion.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur