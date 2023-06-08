Global tenders to be invited for building rural roads: Minister

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, June 7

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said today that global tenders would be invited for the construction of rural roads under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

Vikramaditya, while addressing mediapersons here, said that the state government headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was committed to ensuring quality and transparency in all development works. He added, “I have directed all PWD officials to complete ongoing development works in time. The government will provide and arrange requisite funds for the completion of ongoing works.” Former MLA Ajay Mahajan was also present on the occasion.

He said that he had directed department officers to take strict action against those responsible for the collapse of two bridges at Bharmour in Chamba and in Sirmaur.

Vikramaditya, who also holds the Sports and Youth Services portfolio, said that he had inspected the Atal Indoor Multi-Purpose Stadium constructed at a cost of Rs 6 crore during the previous BJP government and the ongoing construction of a shopping complex at the Chougan in Nurpur town.

He added, “It is the primary responsibility of the new government to make the indoor stadium operational, complete the construction of the shopping complex and start the work on the proposed synthetic track at Nurpur.”

He appreciated former Sports Minister Rakesh Pathania for his efforts for the construction of the indoor stadium complex. He said that he would do his best to make the indoor stadium operational at the earliest.

The minister said that the government would organise a rural Olympiad in September and October and 40,000 youths would participate in it. “Barring cricket, all sports competitions shall be organised at the block, district and state levels with an objective to attract youths towards sports and hone their sporting skills,” he added.