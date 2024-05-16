Rampur: Go out and vote, icon Jaspreet urges students

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 15

State election icon Jaspreet Pal encouraged students at Padam Rajkiya Senior Secondary School, Rampur, and Sarvepalli BEd College, Nogli, to vote. He urged the students to motivate their parents, family members and neighbours to vote as well.

Pal, a renowned cyclist and photographer, said: “I am a youth icon and you are also icons in your own right. You can encourage people to vote and ensure your participation in the election by getting your voter card made. Don’t think that one vote doesn’t make a difference. Every vote counts in a democracy.” “Elections are a festival and we should celebrate them with the same enthusiasm as other festivals. Just as we participate in other celebrations, we should also participate in this electoral festival and exercise our right to vote,” he added.

Pal will be visiting Shimla, Kinnaur and, Lahaul and Spiti districts during his three-day tour to raise awareness among voters and will also visit the Tashigang polling station, the highest polling station in the world, to encourage voters to exercise their franchise. Rampur Assistant Returning Officer and SDM Nishant Tomar welcomed Jaspreet Pal and his team. Members of the SVEEP team, including Vipan Sharma, Election Naib Tehsildar Devinder Kumar and others were present on the occasion.