Go to voters with govt’s report card, Nadda tells BJP workers

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 9

National BJP president JP Nadda today gave a clarion call to the party workers to go to people with the report card of the state government, which is full of achievements.

Nadda, launching the campaign for the Assembly elections slated this year end, said, “The BJP will form the next government in the state. Our flag will flutter again in Himachal as opposition parties have neither any leader nor any programme to match the strength of the BJP”.

“We did what we had said and would do what we are promising. The party is fully geared up for the elections in Himachal. The BJP governments in the state and at the Centre have launched numerous programmes for the uplift of the poor, Dalits, oppressed and deprived people and brought them into the mainstream while the Congress and other opposition parties have only been playing politics in their name,” he said.

Several schemes launched for Dalits, poor }We did what we had said and would do what we are promising. The party is geared up for the elections. The BJP governments in the state and at the Centre have launched various plans for the uplift of the poor and brought them into the mainstream while the Congress and other parties have only been playing politics in their name. —JP Nadda, National BJP President

Nadda attributed the achievements of the Central and state governments to the able leadership and farsightedness of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He lauded the Prime Minister for the roll out two Covid vaccines within nine months, ensuring the safe return of 23,000 students from war-torn Ukraine and giving mega projects to Himachal. He also praised Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur for his commendable performance and said that the state earned the first position in administering the first and second doses of Covid-19 vaccines to all eligible persons.

“The Chief Minister is shy of taking credit for his achievements but he must aggressively publicise the works done by the government,” said Nadda. He added that the BJP had scripted history by again forming governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Tripura and now it was the turn of Himachal and Gujarat.

“We are fortunate that a BJP worker from Dev Bhumi, JP Nadda, has risen to become the national president of the party by the dint of his hard work and dedication,’’ said the Chief Minister. He added that the party would again form the government in Himachal under Nadda’s guidance. “Himachal has got Rs 800 crore from the Central Government as special assistance,” he said.

“Chauka lag chuka hai, chhaka bhi lagega (we have won the Assembly elections in four states and will win the Gujarat and Himachal elections as well),” said Anurag Thakur, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting. He appealed to the party workers to work hard to ensure victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He said that while AAP leaders insulted Himachalis by not giving them space on the dais, national BJP president JP Nadda met AAP leaders at midnight yesterday. As a result, state AAP president Anup Kesari, general secretary Satish Thakur and Una district president Iqbal Singh joined the BJP.

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said that the party workers were brimming with confidence after the resounding victory in the Assembly elections in four states. The BJP started the Maha Sampark campaign on April 6 and the party leaders would go to the houses of Tridev and panna pramukhs to hoist the party flag there.