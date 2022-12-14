Gokul Butail appointed Adviser (IT) to Himachal Pradesh CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 13

The state government today appointed Gokul Butail as Principal Adviser (IT and Innovation) and Naresh Chauhan as Principal Adviser (Media) to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the rank of Cabinet ministers.

Butail, a software engineer from the USA, had also been Adviser (IT) to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He was also the in-charge of the Congress war room during the Assembly elections. Chauhan was the chairman of the Congress Media Cell.

Sunil Sharma, who was yesterday appointed political adviser to the Chief Minister, assumed office today. He had earlier remained a Member of the HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission.

