Gokul Butail appointed Adviser (IT) to Himachal Pradesh CM

Shimla, December 13
The state government today appointed Gokul Butail as Principal Adviser (IT and Innovation) and Naresh Chauhan as Principal Adviser (Media) to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu in the rank of Cabinet ministers.
Butail, a software engineer from the USA, had also been Adviser (IT) to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. He was also the in-charge of the Congress war room during the Assembly elections. Chauhan was the chairman of the Congress Media Cell.
Sunil Sharma, who was yesterday appointed political adviser to the Chief Minister, assumed office today. He had earlier remained a Member of the HP Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bones found in Mehrauli forest area belong to Shraddha Walkar, DNA matches with that of her father
The police had recovered 13 bone pieces from the area while ...
Mastermind of Rs 30-crore heist Vikas Lagarpuria arrested near Delhi-Gurugram border
Two doctors, a Delhi policeman and a Haryana IPS officer are...
Following Delhi acid attack, women’s commission issues notices to Flipkart and Amazon
The acid used in the attack on the girl in Dwarka on Wednesd...
Former Haryana AAP president Naveen Jaihind arrested in Rohtak
Was booked for rioting, attack on govt officials and crimina...