Goods worth lakhs gutted at HPMC yard

Solan, April 6
A major fire broke out at the HP Horticulture Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation’s (HPMC) plant at Parwanoo around 11.30 am today, resulting in a loss worth lakhs of rupees.
Two fire tenders were pressed into action to douse the flames that spread within no time in the open yard as a large number of cartons were kept there.
Plumes of smoke were seen rising from the yard as firemen tried hard to control the fire. The plant was reportedly undergoing renovation and the fire department staff managed to save property worth Rs 5 crore, officials said.
Parwanoo DSP Pranav Chauhan said the HPMC staff did not inform them about the fire.
