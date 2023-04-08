Goods worth Rs 35 lakh gutted in godown fire

Una, April 7
Goods worth Rs 35 lakh were gutted in a fire that broke out at a cosmetics godown in Una district of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, officials said.
Raw materials for making soap kept in the godown was gutted and it took almost two hours for fire tenders to douse the flames, they said.
According to officials, some bushes caught fire near Nangalkalan on Friday afternoon, which spread to the godown as well. Tahliwal fire post in-charge Sunil Dutt said the fire in the godown had been brought under control. There is an estimated loss of about Rs 35 lakh, while raw materials and the shed have been saved.
A house was gutted in fire in Una’s Mansai village and property worth lakhs was destroyed, officials said on Friday.
