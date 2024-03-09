Goof-up: ‘CM Jai Ram’ to attend Mandi Shivratri fair

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 8

An office order copy of the office of the Mandi SP went viral on social media today, in which Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is mentioned as Chief Minister and the chief guest at the Shivratri Fair in Mandi. The police got sharp criticism from the netizens for this goof-up. However, the office order copy was not signed by Mandi SP Sakshi Verma.

The office order copy was related to the deployment of police force to maintain law and order during the fair and regulation of traffic.

Verma said she noticed the mistake in the office order when it was put on her table for signature. She did not sign and sent it back to her office for correction. After correction, she issued a signed original copy of the office order.

