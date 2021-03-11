Got top post due to AAP’s fair politics, says Surjeet Thakur

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 8

Dedication and loyalty to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has helped Surjeet Thakur, who comes from a small farmer’s family from Rajgarh in Sirmaur district, rise to the post of the state president.

“He’s not a person who will blow your mind with his political acumen, oratory or intellect. He’s the one who has always stood with the party and carried out the party directions with utmost sincerity since it was formed,” says a party leader.

Thakur did his schooling from Rajgarh and then BA in social work. In between, he did a one-year diploma course in hotel management. Interested in social work, Thakur joined the Anna Hazare Andolan in 2011 and later joined AAP. “I was working in the hospitality industry and was associated with several NGOs working for AIDS patients and single women when I joined AAP with a hope of bridging the gap between common people and the privileged ones. In 2016, I left my job and became a full-timer with the party,” says Thakur. “Since then I have been working for the party in Delhi, Punjab and Himachal,” he adds.

Thakur attributes his rise from a “small worker” to heading the party in the state to AAP’s fair politics. “A small worker like me can become the state president only in AAP. I never lobbied for any position in the party. I have been a dedicated worker and will continue to work with sincerety,” he says.

“I have been the Kasauli Vidhan Sabha unit president, president of Solan district and a member of the eight-member coordination committee in the state. Besides, I have the experience of working in Delhi and Punjab,” says Thakur.

His wife is an ITI instructor and the couple has two children. “My children are studying in government schools. Like in Delhi, we want to transform government schools in Himachal as well,” he says.