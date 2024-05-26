Governance foundation of India under threat: Congress MP

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 25

Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha here today said that there was a growing threat to Indian democracy.

India found itself in a critical juncture, he said, adding that after 75 years of Independence, the very foundation of the country’s governance was under threat.

Tankha said Dr BR Ambedkar and his associates invested extensive efforts in crafting the Constitution. BJP leaders were claiming that they would modify this foundational document if they got over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he added. Citing recent statements by Home Minister Amit Shah regarding wresting Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Tankha said pursuing expansionist agendas was dangerous. Citing Russia’s actions in Ukraine, he stated that the international community staunchly opposes attempts at territorial conquest.

Tankha criticised the BJP’s electoral promises, particularly regarding job creation and financial incentives, labelling these as mere rhetoric, devoid of substance.

He underscored the need for substantive discussions on pressing issues such as education, healthcare and employment.

Tankha condemned the politicisation of divisive issues such as religion and ethnicity, demanding that the focus be on inclusive governance.

He alleged that the BJP was trying to stoke communal tension during its election campaign.

He questioned the fulfilment of electoral promises made in previous campaigns by the BJP.

Tankha emphasised the importance of electing leaders with a genuine commitment to public service over those who merely seek political fame.

He rejected the notion of dynasty politics in Congress, asserting that leaders chosen by the people cannot be reduced to mere symbols of lineage.

