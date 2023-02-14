Government decision to invite tenders online irks MLAs

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 13

Congress MLAs are reportedly unhappy with the decision of the state government to go for online tenders worth below Rs 5 lakh in all departments.

Earlier, the government departments, including the PWD and the IPH, used to go for offline tenders for works up to Rs 5 lakh. Beyond the said amount, the tenders were posted online. However, the government has now decided to go online for all tenders.

Sources said that the PWD has already implemented the government decision and decided to post all tenders, including those for less than Rs 5 lakh, online. The IPH Department has put on hold all tenders of less than Rs 5 lakh.

The government has taken the decision to prevent any manipulation in allocation of tenders, sources say. However, the decision is being resisted by a majority of the ruling party MLAs.

An MLA said offline tenders offered scope through which they could help their supporters. “Our supporters, who stood by us in elections, are resenting the government decision. We have conveyed our concerns to the Chief Minister,” he said.

The sources said the officials of government departments were also unhappy with the decision to put all tenders online.