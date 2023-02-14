Government decision to invite tenders online irks MLAs

Dharamsala, February 13
Congress MLAs are reportedly unhappy with the decision of the state government to go for online tenders worth below Rs 5 lakh in all departments.
Earlier, the government departments, including the PWD and the IPH, used to go for offline tenders for works up to Rs 5 lakh. Beyond the said amount, the tenders were posted online. However, the government has now decided to go online for all tenders.
Sources said that the PWD has already implemented the government decision and decided to post all tenders, including those for less than Rs 5 lakh, online. The IPH Department has put on hold all tenders of less than Rs 5 lakh.
The government has taken the decision to prevent any manipulation in allocation of tenders, sources say. However, the decision is being resisted by a majority of the ruling party MLAs.
An MLA said offline tenders offered scope through which they could help their supporters. “Our supporters, who stood by us in elections, are resenting the government decision. We have conveyed our concerns to the Chief Minister,” he said.
The sources said the officials of government departments were also unhappy with the decision to put all tenders online.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...