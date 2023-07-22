Government mulls enhancing widow remarriage grant

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 21

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the state government was contemplating enhancing the grant for widow re-marriage grant from Rs 65,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

Stating this here today, he said this was being thought of in an effort to provide enhanced support to them. “This initiative aims to encourage remarriage and facilitate the rehabilitation of widows. The proposal will presented before the Cabinet soon for approval,” he said.

The Chief Minister emphasised the government’s commitment to uplift the underprivileged sections of society. The present government has already launched several innovative and welfare schemes, dedicated to improving the lives of vulnerable communities, ensuring they can lead dignified and empowered lives, he added.

