Government mulls Shimla-Parwanoo ropeway to cut travel time

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 6

The state government is exploring the possibility of setting up a composite (passenger and freight) ropeway system from Shimla to Parwanoo to provide a faster mode of transportation to tourists.

The project is likely to reduce the travel time substantially. At present, travelling from Parwanoo to Shimla by road takes around 2.5 hours, while travelling by train takes around 7 hours.

11 stations identified The consultant has identified 11 stations for the ropeway project between Shimla and Parwanoo

The project is proposed to handle 6,000-8,000 passengers every hour in each direction

The environment friendly mode of transportation will reduce the number of commercial vehicles on the road

The Ropeways and Rapid Transport System Development Corporation (RTDC), which was pursuing the project, has engaged Tata Consultancy Engineers for preparing a preliminary report.

RTDC MD Ajay Sharma said, “The consultant has identified 11 stations between Shimla and Parwanoo.” With a proposal to transport 6,000-8,000 passengers every hour in each direction, the project will reduce the number of commercial vehicles on the road, making it an environment friendly mode of transportation.

“It will be ideal to decongest highly populated towns like Shimla and Solan where other conventional mass transport systems are not feasible,” Sharma added.

The project will prove to be a boon during disasters and help in speedy evacuation of people. “Besides being an economical mode of transportation, it will require less space and the hassle of land acquisition will be spared,” he added.

The project will also help in the economic uplift of remote areas by providing last mile connectivity and business opportunities to the remote areas of Shimla and Solan. “Farmers from upper Shimla areas and villages near Solan will be able to boost sales of their products in a time-bound manner. It will also boost industrial activity in Shoghi, Solan and Parwanoo,” Sharma said.

A detailed traffic survey along the proposed alignment of the route has already been completed, while a drone survey has been initiated. It will be completed in the next four weeks.

Geotechnical evaluation is underway as regards various stations. A ropeway alignment plan, station concept plan and structural drawing for foundation will be finalised by November 30.

