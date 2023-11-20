Government to provide subsidy for Amateur Radio equipment

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 19

The state government is planning to promote amateur radio as an alternative communication system for the time when other communication systems are affected due to natural disasters. It has announced a subsidy of up to Rs 60,000 for basic equipment to all persons, who have passed the licensing examination to be HAM operators

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said, “A wireless communication network through Amateur Radio (HAM) is one of the most effective means of alternative communication. The skills of a trained amateur radio operator can be used for public service in times of need and emergency.”

A government spokesperson said the government had prepared a plan under the State Disaster Management Authority to promote alternative means of communication for emergencies and disasters through amateur and community radio.

He said that necessary assistance would be provided to the interested volunteer or officer for the activities proposed under the scheme. Free training would be given to interested volunteers or government officials and NGOs in amateur radio.

“A state examination will be conducted for HAM operators and free registration and licensing assistance will also be provided. A subsidy of up to Rs 60,000 will be provided towards the cost of basic HAM equipment to all persons who have passed the licensing examination,” he said.

