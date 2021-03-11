Government's response in paper leak case transparent: CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 21

The state government’s response in the paper leak case is transparent and every possible effort is being made to punish the guilty, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at a public meeting at Balichowki in the Seraj Assembly constituency here today. He inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various developmental projects for the region.

He said, “A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate the case and around 70 people have been arrested so far. As the case pertains to the Police Department, the government has handed over its investigation to the CBI”. He added that the Congress had no moral right to speak on the police constable paper leak case because during its rule recruitment were made in Himachal on recommendations made on chits.

He said, “The Congress has been accusing the government of giving freebies to the people of the state. Is it a crime to help the poor? When Himachal is providing electricity to Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan, why we should not provide free electricity to the people of our state”.

Thakur inaugurated a motorable bridge on the Tirthan Khud constructed at a cost of Rs 4.40 crore and a 33 KV power sub-station built for Rs 3.34 crore under the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gram Jyoti Yojana at Balichowki. Later, he presided over the closing ceremony of the youth sports competitions organised on the occasion of the Seraj Utsav.

He announced the opening of the Oak Tusar Silk Division at Balichowki for Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti districts. He also announced the opening of a primary school at Bhalyari village, health sub-centres at Dhawehad, Katbanu and Sudharani villages, a veterinary dispensary at Kanda gram panchayat, and the upgrade of a government primary school at Dagaihal to a middle school. He also announced Rs 30 lakh each for the sports grounds at Deodhar and Aligarh.

He said, “The work to upgrade and widen the Thalot-Panjain-Thachi road at a cost of Rs 25.82 crore and the Kalhani-Pandoh road for Rs 50.70 crore will be completed soon”. He added that the Seraj Youth Sports and Cultural Festival was an important event that provided a platform to 14,000 local participants.

The Chief Minister also transferred Rs 17.43 crore to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of various schemes of the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Board; Rs 3.65 crore was provided for marriages, Rs 11.34 crore for education, Rs 19 lakh for medical treatment, and Rs 38 lakh for maternity and paternity benefits.

He also gave away rewards of Rs 30 lakh to the winners of the sports competitions held during the Seraj Youth and Cultural festival.