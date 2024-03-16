Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla attends closing event of Mandi Shivratri fair

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 15

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, accompanied by his wife Janaki Shukla, was the chief guest at the last cultural evening of the international Shivratri fair in Mandi.

On this occasion, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, Congress MLA Chander Shekhar, BJP MLAs Anil Sharma, Rakesh Jamwal, Vinod Kumar, Inder Singh Gandhi, Prakash Rana and Dalip Thakur were also present on the occasion.

Governor was honoured by Deputy Commissioner-cum-Fair Committee Chairman Apoorv Devgan, who presented gifts prepared by self-help groups to the Governor.

On this occasion, SP Sakshi Verma, Mayor Virender Bhatt, APMC Chairman Sanjeev Guleria and Zila Parishad Chairman Pal Verma were also present.

Punjabi singer Gurnam Bhullar was the star artist of the last cultural evening. He is best known for his single ‘Diamond’ released in 2018.

