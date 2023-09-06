Governor confers award on 16 teachers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 5

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today conferred State Awards on 14 teachers and two national awardee teachers from last year in a state-level function on the occasion of the Teacher’s Day held at Raj Bhavan here today. Lady Governor Janki Shukla presented saplings and pictures to all the award winners.

Recipients of prestigious Awards Amar Chand Chauhan, Principal, GSSS Anni, Kullu

Hari Ram Sharma, Principal, GMSSS, Nerwa, Shimla

Deepak Kumar, Principal, GSSS (Boys) Chamba

Ashok Kumar, Lecturer, GSSS (Boys) Mandi

Dalip Singh, Lecturer, GSSS Wasani, Sirmour

Ravinder Singh Rathor, Lecturer, GSSS Chhota Shimla

Kishan Lal, DPE, GSSS Bajaura, Kullu

Hem Raj, TGT, GSSS Himri, Shimla

Kamal Kishore, Drawing Master, GSSS Teuri, Una

Kishori Lal, CHT, Dera Parol, Hamirpur

Naresh Sharma, HT, GPS Girtheri, Hamirpur

Shiv Kumar, JBT, GPS Kakrana, Una

Pardeep Kumar, JBT, GPS Saloh, Solan

Kailash Singh, JBT, Govt Central Primary School, Lalpani

Virender Kumar, TGT, GSSS, Dharogra, Shimla and Yudhvir, JBT, GPS, Anoga, Chamba, were conferred the National Level Teachers Award-2022 at the occasion.

Incidentally, there is no woman teacher among the awardees this year. “It’s a mere coincidence that we do not have a woman teacher for the award this time,” said Education Minister Rohit Thakur. Besides, an additional teacher got the award today even though his name was not in the list released on Monday by the department for the award. None of the selection committee members could be reached for response on this late addition despite several attempts.

The Governor, meanwhile, paid rich tributes to Dr S. Radhakrishnan, former President of India, whose birth anniversary is celebrated as Teacher’s Day throughout the country. He said that teachers play a pivotal role in shaping and enabling the future generation to contribute towards nation building.

Kangra teacher gets National Award Vijay Kumar, a teacher from Kangra, was conferred the National Teacher Award by President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Tuesday. Kumar is the only teacher from Himachal to receive the award this year. Kumar, a lecturer in Mathematics at Mohatli school in district Kangra, has been selected for the national award because of his excellent work in the field of education. The 47-year-old has been using Information and Communication Technology effectively to teach mathematics to children. To teach mathematics in a simple and effective way to his stuents, Kumar has set up smart class rooms and mathematics park in the school.

Expressing concern, he said that many youth were in the grip of drugs today, which was a matter of concern for the future of the country. “Teachers could play an important role in making students aware about the ill-effects of drugs and make an important contribution to the entire society,” the Governor said.

Congratulating the awardees, he appealed to the teaching community to work with more commitment and dedication.

On the occasion, Education Minister Rohit Thakur said that the state government was committed to the development of education sector. Congratulating all award winners, he said that the Education department was the biggest department of the government with more than 83,000 teachers.

