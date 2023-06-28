Himachal Governor flags off march against drugs in Haroli

Our Correspondent

Una, June 27

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today flagged off the ‘Brisk Walk against Drug Abuse’, a march from Haroli to Kangar village in the Haroli assembly segment. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and acting DGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi were also present on the occasion.

Thousands of children, women and men participated in the 3-km long march, which was led by Agnihotri.

The march concluded in Kangar village with a function themed, ‘Drug-free Una’. Governor Shukla said, “Based on the population density, Himachal Pradesh has been ranked the second highest in the country when it comes to drug abuse, just after Punjab. It is a matter of great concern for a state, which enjoys the status of ‘Dev Bhoomi’.”

Shukla noted that even PM Narendra Modi had earlier expressed concern over the ever-worsening drug menace in the hill state.

The Governor stated that there are as many as 3,000 inmates in the state, 40 per cent of whom have been incarcerated in connection with drug-related crimes.

The Governor launched a helpline number (9418064444) for reporting incidents of drug abuse.