Himachal Governor honours 18 Praharis for reporting cases of drug abuse

Shimla, June 27

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today presided over the ‘Himachal Ke Prahari Samman Samaroh’, organised by the Police Department at Raj Bhavan.

Shukla honoured 18 persons for their significant contribution in reporting cases of drug abuse under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The Governor commended these “Praharis” for their unwavering dedication in combating drug trafficking.

“Drugs pose a severe threat to society by tearing families apart, endangering public health and fostering criminal activities,” he said.

The Governor said the state was well known for its natural splendour and rich cultural heritage, and there was a need to protect society from the scourge of drug abuse.

He advocated for a proactive approach involving stringent law enforcement, strong social norms, comprehensive education and effective rehabilitation measures. Expressing concern over the increasing prevalence of drug abuse at the village level, especially the involvement of women in drug trafficking, he said while the NDPS Act was a powerful tool in the fight against drug abuse, its success relied heavily on the vigilance and support of both officials and the community.

“We are honouring citizens of the state who have shown exemplary courage and dedication in going beyond their civilian duties and assisting law enforcement agencies. Their efforts have not only helped in detecting and curbing illegal activities, but also in raising awareness about the importance of a drug-free society,” he said.

Earlier, Director General of Police Atul Verma said the felicitation ceremony was organised to recognise the active role of conscious citizens in curbing the drug menace, and to celebrate their contribution.

