Governor honours state NEET topper

Aditya Raj Sharma, who secured the first position in Himachal Pradesh in NEET-2022, met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhawan on Wednesday. The Governor honoured Aditya Raj and wished him success in his future endeavours. "He has made the state proud. He has become an inspiration to the youth," the Governor said while congratulating Aditya's parents and teachers.

54 blood units collected

Rajiv Gandhi Government College, Kotshera, organised a blood donation camp in collaboration with the Health Department and the Inner Wheel Club, Shimla. As many as 54 units of blood was collected in during the camp. College Principal Anupma Garg lauded the contribution of the college wings of the NCC, the NSS, the Red Ribbon Club, and the Rovers and Rangers.

Hindi Diwas at Dayanand Public School

Hindi Diwas was celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm at Dayanand Public School, Shimla. School principal encouraged the students to use the language in their everyday life. Several events such as declamation contest, letter-writing, slogan-writing, and others were organised on the occasion.

Poetry recitation at St Bede’s College

The Hindi Department of St Bede’s College, Shimla, organised a function to celebrate the Hindi Diwas. On the occasion, several events like poetry recitation, declamation, songs, etc, were held. The department had started celebrations from September 7 as part of the Hindi Week.