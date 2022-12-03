Governor: National-level lab needed to probe cyber frauds in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 2

Stressing the need for a national-level lab to probe cybercrime in the state, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today cautioned that a time might come when online fraud would become the source of all crimes.

He inaugurated a two-day national conference on emerging trends in digital crime and forensics organised by the department of forensic science, HPU, in association with the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory, Northern Range, Dharamsala, here today.

The Governor said technology was influencing the world today and we were no exception to it. “We need to consider in what form we are using science and technology and to what extent. We should have the latest technology, but should not become its victims.”

Arlekar further said suggestions and research papers presented in the two-day conference should be compiled and sent to the Centre so that the hard work of budding scientists and researchers could be utilised in this direction.

Earlier, the Governor released various magazines related to forensics science. An MoU was also signed between the HPU and M/S Nextechno Gen Private Ltd, New Delhi, to provide a framework for building a new generation of high-skilled human resource, providing new opportunities for employment and economic development, and helping establish the state as a global leader in these emerging technologies with focus on digital forensics and cybercrime probe.

VK Trivedi, scientist and Director, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, said it’s the age of digital world and without it we could not think about our survival. Keeping this in mind, the country had committed to digital progress, he added.

Dr Latesh Kumar, professor, Knight Foundation School of Computing and Information Sciences, Florida International University, the US, also spoke on the occasion.