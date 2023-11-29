Governor opens police games at Dharamsala, 600 to participate

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, November 28

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the 52nd Himachal Pradesh Police Sports and Duty Championship today. After inaugurating the event, the Governor said the police force was not only accountable for ensuring the safety of the people but, also for promoting peace and spirit of camaraderie amongst the fellow employees through such activities.

The Governor also took salute from the parade and said that the meet would help police forces to share their experiences and view-points.

The police should always prioritise welfare of the people and be considerate towards them. They should always be ready to offer individual service and render necessary assistance to all irrespective of their wealth or social standing, the Governor added.

The Governor also called upon all the officers and employees of the state police to make concerted efforts to control the illegal drug trade.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu said the championship was being organised after a gap of three years because of the Covid pandemic. He said around 600 players from across the state were participating in this competition.

Organising Secretary IG Zahur Haider Zaidi also expressed his gratitude to the chief guest and other guests.

On this occasion, MP Kangra Kishan Kapoor, former minister Major Vijay Singh Mankotia, Deputy Mayor Sarv Chand Galotia, Deputy Commissioner Nipun Jindal and police officers from across the state were present.

#Dharamsala #Shiv Pratap Shukla