Governor presides over NEP programme

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 19

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar presided over a ‘Chhatra Samvad’ programme on the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 organised by the HP State Higher Education Council at Government College here today.

He urged students and teachers to discuss and debate about the policy with an open mind. He said that Macaulay’s education policy destroyed India’s education system through a well-planned conspiracy. The NEP would decolonise the education system.

“NEP had been prepared by academicians and it did not oppose any other language but it emphasises on the mother tongue as our thoughts, rituals and behaviour are always rooted in our mother tongue,” he added.

State Higher Education Council Chairman Sunil Gupta said, “Students and teachers are the main stakeholders of the NEP. Structural change in the education system has been proposed under the policy.”